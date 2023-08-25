Meet all seven former CEOs of Tema Oil Refinery since 2017

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Tema Oil Refinery has had up to seven Managing Directors since January 2017 under the Akufo-Addo Bawumia Administration who have struggled to run the state-owned company.



The first person to head the refinery under the NPP was Mr Isaac Osei who resigned from the Tema Oil Refinery as Managing Director in December 2019 after a series of controversies.



MyNewsGh.com checks show he was succeeded by one Herbert Morrison from Dec 2019 to January 2020 which was a stop-gap tenure.



From January 2020 to April, the government appointed Asante Berko, a former executive at Goldman’s London subsidiary to head TOR. He was later indicted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged financial crimes.



The government appointed one Francis Boateng From May 2020 to June 2021 and who was also removed under controversial circumstances.



Francis Boateng was sacked from his post, together with his deputy, Ato Morrison. The duo were served with their dismissal letters on June 11, 2021 by the Ministry of Energy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo then appointed former Ghana Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng as the Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) who also left under dramatic circumstances.



An Interim Management Committee was formed until one Jerry K. Yinson took over to be sacked this month.



The government appointed one Daniel Appiah, a retired and controversial financial Director of the company to steer affairs.



Mr. Appiah worked at the refinery for several years and retired on July 11, 2023 but lobbied the Board of TOR led by one David K.T. Adomakoh to be named Acting MD.