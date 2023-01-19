Meet Prof Tengan: The legend in academia, building and civil engineering industry in Ghana

Regional News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

There is no doubt that Professor Surv. Callistus Tengan, the Dean of School of Built Environment (SoBE) of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) of the Upper East Region of Ghana is one of the legends in the academic cycles, the Building and Civil Engineering Industry in Ghana and beyond. There is a lot of evidence to substantiate this fact.



The 38-year-old Prof, affectionately called” Callistus” who holds a Ph.D. in the area of Civil Engineering from the University of Johannesburg by dent of his hard work was promoted in December 2022 to the rank of Associate Professor.



It must be emphasized here that it was not for nothing that the governing council and management of the BTU in consultation with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) promoted this Astute Scholar to the rank of Associate Professor.



Obviously, it was his devotion to duty that caught the eyes of the two bodies to promote him to Senior Lecturer in 2018 and subsequently Associate Professor in 2022 after he had obtained his Ph.D. in 2019.



Prior to his current position as the Dean of School of Built Environment (SoBE) of the BTU, Prof. Tengan was the Head of Department of Building Technology and earlier, the Department of Civil Engineering where he brought his rich expertise to bear on the growth of the Departments.



Educational Background



Born on 4th February 1984 in Jirapa in the Upper West Region of Ghana, the 38- year- old Professor had his elementary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Junior High School in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, from 1997—1999, and proceeded to the Kumasi Anglican Secondary School (Super KASS) for his secondary school education from 2000--2002.



He later gained admission into one of the nation’s premier universities, KNUST in 2003 to study BSc. (Hons) Building Technology. He graduated in 2007 with a B.Sc. (Honours) in Building Technology and subsequently did his mandatory National Service at the KNUST Development Office, Kumasi, Ghana, - between October 2007- August 2008.



After his National Service, Prof. Tengan proceeded further to the University of Education, Winneba in 2011, where he pursued M.Phil. in Construction Technology and completed it in 2013. Between January 2016 and December 2019, the Astute Scholar pursued a PhD programme at the University of Johannesburg where he obtained his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering.



Prof Tengan began his teaching career in 2010 as an instructor in the Department of Building Technology, BTU, where he rose through the ranks to Snr Instructor, Lecturer, Senior Lecturer, and Associate Professor.



As a lecturer, Prof. Tengan has taught many courses including Civil Engineering Maintenance, Construction Technology, Contract Administration and Law, Estimating of Building and Civil Engineering Works, Measurement of Civil Engineering Works, Research Methods, Strength of Materials, and Construction Resource Management.



Based on his assigned responsibility, he has taught and examined various undergraduate courses at the Diploma, Higher National Diploma, and Bachelor levels.



Research Interest and Publications in Peer-Reviewed Journals



Professor Tengan’s research interest is in the areas of Construction Project Performance, Innovations in Project Monitoring and Evaluation and Technical, Vocational and Engineering Education. His understanding of global trends in higher education is substantiated by his various published academic papers and writings. Professor Tengan’s strong research background includes several publications in academic journals, authored a book and book chapters, and attended and made presentations at academic conferences at the local and international levels.



His research publications have appeared in various reputable journals such as the African Journal of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Development (Tylor & Francis), International Journal of Construction Management (Tylor & Francis);



Procedia Engineering (Science direct); Architectural Engineering and Design Management (Emerald); Advances in Intelligent Systems and Computing (Springer): Int. J. of Productivity and Quality Management (Inderscience) and the Journal of Engineering, Design, and Technology (Emerald).



Aside from the above, with no fewer than 30 academic publications so far, Prof. Tengan has served as a Reviewer of several reputable Journals including the Journal of Planning and Land Management published by the University of Development Studies, International Journal of Managing Projects in Business published by Emerald group, International Journal of Construction Management published by Taylor & Francis and Journal of Construction Project Management and Innovation (JCPMI).



He has successfully supervised over Twenty (20) HND, Five(5) Masters and One (1) Ph.D. students at BTU, Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), and the University of Johannesburg as well as mentored several students.



Outside the Academic Arena: Professor Tengan’s Professional Work Experience



As a professional quantity surveyor and Managing Director of Project Monitoring and Quantity Surveying Limited, Prof Tengan apart from rendering surveying services in the areas of preparation of bills of quantities, tender documentation, tender opening/selection of suitable contractors, and award of contracts on behalf of the private and state-owned agencies, has also managed the construction of various health and educational infrastructure projects at the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Center (BMC), and the Gambaga and Bimbila College of Education respectively.



Prior to his joining the Bolgatanga Technical University in October 2010, Professor Callistus worked as an Assistant Quantity Surveyor with Architect and Quantity Surveying Limited (A&QS) and contributed to the preparation of the Bill of Quantities for the construction and completion of the Wa Regional Library, construction of 2-storey Administration Block for T.I Ahmaddiya, Wa, construction of Assembly Hall Complex for Jirapa Community Health Training College, preparation of Engineer’s Estimate and Bill of Quantities and supervision of the construction /extension/ modification of 6 new and 12 existing Rural Technology Facilities (RTF’s);



preparation of a schedule of dilapidation and estimates for the renovation of the Wa Municipal Chief Executive Bungalow, preparation of a schedule of dilapidation and estimates for the renovation of the Jirapa DCE’s Bungalow, preparation of a schedule of dilapidation and estimates for the renovation of the Wecheaw DCE’s Bungalow all in the Upper West Region of Ghana.



Prof Tengan is a member of many distinguished local and global professional bodies. Among them include Professional Member of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS), the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), the Africa Association of Quantity Surveyors (AAQS), the International Cost Engineering Council (ICEC) and the Commonwealth Association of Surveying and Land Economy (CASLE).



As a devoted Christian, to be specific a Catholic by faith, Prof. Tengan, who radiates simplicity, peace, piety, and humility and is happily married with five children is described by his subordinates at the Building and Civil Engineering Department as somebody who is friendly and delegates power to junior officers to function while he gives directive and advice.



Also, while some of the staff of the department stated that they have been able to rise up to senior management positions as a result of the way and manner they have been groomed/mentored by Prof. Tengan, some students described him as somebody who has good human relations and a man who is down to earth who wants to see others excel and tap into his rich knowledge and experience for growth.



The Writer (Lecturer at BTU and Communication Consultant, Ph.D. Candidate, SD Dombo University, UWR).



