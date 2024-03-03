Meet Otumfuo's daughter who is a major player in the detergent-production industry

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

The private life of one of Ghana’s most respected Kings, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has always been kept on the low and almost a secret from the public.



Although there is some public knowledge regarding his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu, details about the number of children, the royal couple have, remain unknown to the public.



Quite recently, a video of one of the King’s children has emerged on social media, detailing her story as an entrepreneur in the detergent-production business.



She is known as Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh and is the owner and CEO of Ohemaa Detergents.



Dr. Prempeh, who is affectionately called Ohemaa studied Biomedical Science at the University College of London and later pursued medicine at the School of Medical Science at the KNUST in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



Despite being a royal from a wealthy and famous background, Dr Caryn Prempeh has set out on her own to create businesses and carve a niche for herself in the detergent-producing industry.



During the coronavirus era in 2020, she turned her skills into an entrepreneurship venture which birthed one of the most sought-after detergent products in the country.



Today, she owns a wide range of sanitizer products consisting of alcohol-based sanitizer, liquid and washing soaps as well as baby detergents which are all approved and certified by the FDA.



According to a StarrFM Online report, the products have uniquely been designed and tailor-made for all skin types. Over the years, she has also improved upon the item and brand.



Notable on her social media handles is her unique way of marketing these products for her customers with carefully crafted videos associated with music and even dancing.



During one of her interviews with the media, Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh profoundly paid homage to her late grandmother, Ohemaa Afia Kobe Serwaa Ampem II after whom she was named.



She emphasized that owning a business was her passion and that the matriarchs of her family, particularly her aunt and grandmother, instilled a sense of responsibility and care in her at an early age.



Dr Caryn Prempeh has previously worked at Claron Health International as a resident medical officer. She has also worked at 37 Military and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals.



She is also the founder of a non-profit organisation called 'CERVICA' which is focused on raising awareness and educating women on cervical cancer.



