Meet Opanyin Kwame Wadie, one of the big household names in Kwahu making millions of money

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In Ghana, the Kwahu people are distinctly described as industrious, hardworking, and business-smart, and at the same time, they are unapologetically teased as "misers."



They are also known for putting up grandiose mansions with distinctive architecture on sprawling acres of lush, green lands.



Just like Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Sammy Kuffour, Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama, and Dr. Gifty Akushika Lamptey, who have become household names, there are some big Kwahu men like Opanyin Kwame Wadie doing extremely well, but who have not enjoyed much of the spotlight.



Speaking in a recent interview with Odame Agyare, aka Kwahu Ambassador, monitored by GhanaWeb, Opanyin Wadie disclosed how he started off as a businessman.



Sitting in his densely gold-themed living room, Opanyin said that he quit Benkum Senior High School to pursue business.



His decision to quit paid off because at the time, he became the second-highest dealer in the sale of fabrics in Koforidua.



"My parents are from Kwahu Nkwatia, I am the second of my siblings. I was born and bred in Kwahu Nkwatia. After Junior High School, I gained admission to Benkum Senior High School, but I couldn't complete it due to some reasons. I then told my father that I wanted to do business. I was in the business of selling materials that I purchased from Spintex, a factory near Rana Motors. At that time, I was the second highest dealer in the sale of fabrics in Koforidua," he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



After some time, due to his love for squash sports, in 1984, the then regional minister under the PNDC era introduced him to construction business.



"I ventured into the sale of rice, sugar, alcohol, and cigarettes. At the time, there were a lot of returns in the sale of cigarette. At the same time, I was a squash player. During the PNDC era, that was the popular sport.



"As a storekeeper who used to play sports with the big men, the then regional minister advised me to register a construction company. He told me he could assist me in getting contracts. I thought about it and registered my company in 1984. After sometime, I left the store for my wife and concentrated fully on the construction job. I made all my wealth through construction," he added.



Opanyin Wadie, who is still in the construction business, has contributed a lot to Kwahu Nkwatia, including building an 18-unit classroom block, a staff bungalow, and a dormitory block for the St Peters Senior High School, the Ghana Police Service Divisional Headquarters at Kwahu, and several others.



On the number of cars and properties that he owns, Opanyin Wadie failed to disclose when quizzed by the reporter.



