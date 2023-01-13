Meet Nelson Ndebugre, the man tipped to succeed Cletus Avoka as MP

Politics of Friday, 13 January 2023

Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, son of the late John Akparibo Ndebugre, a former Member of Parliament (MP) of Zebilla, has been tipped to succeed Cletus Avoka as Member of Parliament MP for the Zebilla Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, a well-educated youth activist, entrepreneur and philanthropist seems to be in pole position to succeed Cletus Avoka given how the young man has managed to endear himself to his constituents through his philanthropic work in the area of health, education, and water and sanitation.



Ndebah Ndebugre, a product of the prestigious Mfantsipim Senior High School, got his university education from the University of Ghana and the Wisconsin International University College. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the automobile importing firm, Ndebah Solutions Limited.



Affectionately known as NNN, Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre is popular among the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing in the Zebilla Constituency and many of the youth cannot wait to see him become MP for the area.



The only stumbling block, some argue, was the presence of Cletus Avoka. But now that Mr Avoka has pledged not to run for Parliament in 2024, the way seems perfectly clear for Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre to become MP.



“Hon. Cletus Avoka has been a good leader and he has diligently represented the good people of Zebila for 24 years. He has now paved way for Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre to become the next MP for Zebila Constituency.



Kusaug is proud of you Daddy, for your great services to the entire Kusaug kingdom,” wrote Popula Tangnaba following Cletus Avoka’s promise not to run for office in 2024.



“In the days of David and Goliath, Goliath was seen as the greatest champion and David the small Shepard who was just growing up.



Goliath was the champion of the Philistines and even across most kingdoms. But my simple question here is, who responded to this champion and overcame him? And how old was the boy? Just a question.



What the good people of Bawku West need right now is a son with the heart of David, and that son is no other person than Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre ( NNN). Thank you,” wrote Paul Alhassan, a supporter of NNN argued.



The Zebilla seat will ultimately be a seat to watch in 2024 given that though the Constituency is a stronghold of the NDC, the party has lost the MP position twice – first to John Ndebugre on the ticket of the People’s National Convention (PNC) in 2004 and second, to Frank Fuseini Adongo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016.