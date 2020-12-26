General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Meet Nana Asante Bediatuo’s rich and well-educated second wife

Sarah Mary Olufemi Adetola is the second wife of Nana Asante Bediatuo

MyNewsGh.com has sighted images of wealthy private legal practitioner and businesswoman Sarah Mary Olufemi Adetola who is getting married to the Secretary to the President of Ghana, Nana Asante Bediatuo.



The event is currently underway at the St Francis Cottage, Anoff-Nsawam in the Eastern Region with the strictly invited guest which include top government officials and close associates in the legal fraternity.



It is gathered that the entrepreneur who is the owner of Sandbox Beach Resort becomes the second wife of the right-hand man of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after Naana Asante.



Sarah Mary Olufemi Adetola readers will recall was the one Akufo-Addo appointed to serve on the Prisons Board which sparked a public outrage feeding to the family and friends claim tagged the current government by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She is also the founder of the Fair Justice Initiative and Executive Director.



She is a graduate of Wesleyan College (2006) and University of Ghana (2009) and qualified as a lawyer at Ghana School of Law in 2011.



She is now a Senior Associate at Ampem Chambers, a member of Ghana’s Prisons Board, and a successful restaurateur.

