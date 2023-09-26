Meet Naana Eyiah Quansah: The NPP MP Kwame A Plus is planning to unseat

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Following Kwame A Plus’ decision to contest the Gomoa Central seat in the forthcoming 2024 general elections, the focus has also been fixated on Naana Eyiah Quansah, the current occupant of the seat.



Earlier during his father’s funeral, Kwame A Plus declared his decision to contest the Member of Parliament position as an independent candidate.



"Come 2024, I'm not contesting NDC or NPP. I will unseat the MP in this area. Anyone who competes with me, I will defeat the person. I am very confident that I am going to win this seat," he said.



"It is very likely that in 2025 I will be the only independent candidate in Ghana's parliament and that is what I want to do. This constituency is ours, if you want to contest, we are waiting for you. If you come with money, sweet talks, or anything that the person brings, I will beat him/her. I have more influence than anyone. So, whether NPP or NDC, no one should contest the seat coming 2024, they should allow me to go unopposed and go to parliament,” he told the media.



The Gomoa Central seat has since swung between the NDC and NPP from the latter part of the 7th parliament into the 8th parliament of the Fourth Republic.



The position was occupied by the NDC in 2012 and then assumed by the NPP in 2016 and then in 2020.



With that being said, let’s refresh your memory about A Plus’ key contender, the incumbent Gomoa Central MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah.



She is a two-time occupant of the seat



NPP’s Naana Eyiah Quansah, won the Gomoah Central seat in 2016 and retained it after the 2020 general elections.



During the 2020 general elections, she pulled 20, 527, representing 56.81% of the votes cast, against her NDC contender, Jonamoah Moses Jehu-Appiah.



She the current Deputy Interior Minister



In 2021, Mrs. Naana Eyiah Quansah was appointed as the Deputy Interior Minister. She was part of the second batch of shortlisted candidates that were appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She hails from Gomoa Lome, Central Region



Born on 14 February 1963, Mrs. Eyiah Quansah hails from Gomoa Lome in the Gomoa-Assin-Ajumako Central.



She is a member of two parliamentary committees



Mrs. Quansah is a member of the eight-member Government Assurance Committee in parliament.



She is also a member of the 16-member Parliamentary Health Committee.



