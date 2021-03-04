Diasporian News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Meet 'Mr. Candy Ghana', a Ghanaian born – African American entrepreneur

Musah Trawill also known as Mr. Candy Ghana

The debilitating hiking of prices in our markets, shops and even in the hospitality industry has plummeted and collapsed several businesses and has continued to frustrate business owners nationwide.



The mere thought of starting a trade in Ghana has become a horrible nightmare to most of the Ghanaian youth for fear of not making back their money’s worth. Windingly, distributors have taken advantage of the COVID-19 spike to trade exorbitant rates with clients, screeching off their entrepreneurial energy.



Though frustrating and tiring, we hope the story of Mr. Musah Trawill will be the reason why you do not give up your entrepreneurial dream no matter how struggling the journey may be.



Mr. Musah Trawill Ghanaian born African American entrepreneur and business marketer who goes by the moniker, Mr. Candy Ghana is the founder of Sweet Mother Candy and Beyond Company Limited and Mr.Candy Ghana Company, an upscale confectionery business and restaurant and currently manages a 25 year America distribution company in Chicago.



Owning and running these successful enterprises did not come on a silver platter. His vision was initially doubted by people, he thought would have encouraged him, his family and friends.



His vision was never shrieked as he had focus and a vision to become a better person to support and impact people of all walks of life and to rub shoulders with the guru’s in the entrepreneurial industry locally and internationally.



Overcoming his darkest days, Mr. Trawill is one of the most successful entrepreneurs and a CEO of businesses scattered across Ghana and USA. His influence and success in his field of endeavor has seen him meet and shared stages with prominent people, locally and globally. The likes of Mr. Nathan Kwabena Adisi A.K.A Bola Ray C.E.O of E.I.B network.



In 2018, he was called upon to give a speech at the African Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Chicago where he spoke on how he commenced his professional career and consistently staying focused in the confectionery for over 12 years.



He helps run an NGO that seeks to support the less privileged. He has over the years supported brilliant but needy students complete and attain higher heights in the educational fields by way of scholarships. He cloths, feeds, and shelter orphans and the less privileged.



Mr. Trawill’s aim is to inspire youth dominance in the world of entrepreneurship. His candy shop is currently the most visited shop in Ghana and one and only upscale confectionery business with lot of Sugar Free candies, chocolate, gluten free candies, health snacks and nuts.



Having the world’s favorite candies hauled in one store, Mr. Candy Ghana’s intentions has never rested on only profits making but to lend a helping hand to starters, hence, offering a discounted offer to the youth, shop owners, hotels, Marts etc. who seek to start a business with his candies. To him, this is a better way to help support their dream.



His humanitarian and utmost business strategies have seen him win most international awards with the latest one’s being ‘The Most Valuable (MVP) in Chicago in recognition of his outstanding and dedicating service to 21st Ward Community since 2015 till date. He also received an award by the Ghana National Council for his dedication and commitment to the firm.



His appreciative nature has seen him build a wall of fame in his office where he honors personalities he’s had business interactions with over the 12 years in his career.



Below are some of his achievements and awards he received in the early days of his career;



In the year 2014, he was awarded Young Outstanding Youth in Ghana and in 2015, he received the Ghana National Brand Icon award. His hard work continued in 2016 where he was awarded Africa Youth Entrepreneur of the year 2016.



He also received the National Youth Entrepreneur in Ghana in 2017. On June 03, 2018, Mr.Musah Trawill was featured in India’s Up Words Magazine, on how his career started, July 12 2018 he was a Panel speaker on the theme, Empowering youth promoting Investment In Technology Agribusiness and Tourism at 2018 U.S.A – Africa Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in University of Chicago – U.S.A.



2018 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award was presented to Mr. Musah Trawill and on 21st January, 2019 from Howards B. Brookins Jr., 27th District State Representative Justin Slaughter and 4th District Cook County Commissioner – Stanley Moore, of Chicago in recognition of my outstanding and dedicated service to 21st Ward Community since 2015.



“President’s Excellence Award” was presented on Saturday, March 9, 2019 by The Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago (GNC) during Ghana’s 62nd Independence Anniversary dinner in recognition of Mr. Candy Ghana’s dedication and commitment to the Ghana National Council.



Mr. Candy Ghana’s commitment to building a strong community both in Chicago and Ghana was acknowledged and commended, on September 26th 2019. Mr.Candy Ghana Founder received 2019 Excellence youth Award at the 2019 International Humanity Conference in University of Ghana – Accra.



With a citation capture – “You projected the image of the youth of this nation locally and internationally, your initiatives produced a lot of productive youth, you distinguished yourself as a true leader with humility, your personal charity projects have empowered and saved many young ones over the 10 years of your career. We appreciate and salute you, you are indeed a leader of our time, we say Ayekoo”. Also On November 16th 2019 Mr. Musah Trawill received an award for 2019 Diaspora Youth Achievement at Silver Star Towers Accra , Youth Excellence Awards, an African-American base in Chicago ( U.S.A )– Certified Entrepreneur and a Business Marketer.



Professional skills



He is a brand builder, event planner, C.E.O of Sweet Mother Candy and Beyond Company, an upscale confectionery business, C.E.O of Mr.Candy Ghana Company, currently manages a 25 year America Distribution Company in Chicago.



He is a Member of NCA of Washington D.C. – U.S.A, a Public Relation Officer Of Ghanaian Professionals of North America in Chicago and a Public Relation Officer of Haske Muslim Community in Chicago U.S.A. He is the Patron of Go Kurative Africa (GOKA) an N.G.O organization located in Ghana.



He is the first Ghanaian to propose, Candy Studies on Creative Art to Ghana Education Service and was approved to educate school children, reference on YouTube.com Mr.Candy Ghana Art and Craft at Candyland.



He has helped in building many company's brands, through sales and marketing. Over the years, Mr.Musah has compiled quite a distinguished list of services and roles, he haa been behind setting up, decorating, coordinating, celebrities events, parties, with creative ideas and candy Ddisplays around the World.