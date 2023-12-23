Meet Markus Afedzi, Ghana's overall best student in 1960

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Markus Afedzi was a student of the second oldest secondary school in Ghana, Adisadel College. The school is situated within the vicinity of the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region of Ghana.



Hailing from Anomabo, Markus Afedzi was an outstanding student who through hard work and commitment to his studies emerged as the Overall Best Student at that time.



The young student was not just touted for attaining such a feat; he was awarded a scholarship to study in London.



A post shared by Cape Coast Oguaa on Twitter and sighted by GhanaWeb saw Markus Afedzi, representing the Ghana's culture by wearing a traditional outfit in London.



The post was captioned: “In 1960, Markus Afedzi from Anomabo emerged from Adisadel College at Cape Coast as Ghana's overall best student at that time. Here is a picture of Afedzi representing Ghanaian culture as he got a scholarship to study in London”.



Check out the post below:





In 1960, Markus Afedzi from Anomabo emerged from Adisadel college at Cape Coast as Ghana's overall best student at that time. Here is a picture of Afedzi representing Ghanaian culture as he got a scholarship to study in London#fanteexcellence pic.twitter.com/4mOxqwn5Q6 — Cape Coast Oguaa (@CapeCoastOguaa) December 13, 2023

ED/NOQ