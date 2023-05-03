Meet Hajia Fatahiya Aziz, a true reflection of a lady of substance from Savelugu

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: Kweku Ampong, Contributor

Exceptional women are rare, but when you come across one, they leave an indelible mark on you.



Such is the case with Hajia Fatahiya Aziz, a woman of undeniable substance from Savelugu. Her sterling character, genuine loyalty, and unbridled tenacity are traits that are hard to come by in these days.



A true northern pride, Hajia Fatahiya is a shining example of a woman who has made immense contributions to philanthropy and women's rights advocacy.



Her intelligence is only surpassed by her remarkable display of shrewdness, which has set her apart in various spheres, including her involvement in numerous social innovation projects.



Her passion for promoting gender equality and social inclusiveness is strikingly commendable, and she strongly believes in the power of community-driven development. Her commitment to working closely with communities, local leaders, and stakeholders has led to sustainable impact and made her a firm believer in the people.



Due to her sterling performance, excellent service delivery, and unwavering loyalty, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic, appointed Hajia Fatahiya Aziz as a Presidential Staffer. Her astounding achievements have earned her natural admiration and praise from many, both near and far.



Hajia Fatahiya Aziz has created an extraordinary legacy that has left an indelible mark on her constituency and established a reliable network within her party and government. Throughout her career, she has maintained profound respect for everyone regardless of social class, showcasing her kindness and empathy for all.



With her extensive experience in security and supply chain management, Hajia Fatahiya is immensely dedicated to national security, community development, and business growth through best practices.



She holds a coveted MSc in Supply Chain Management from Coventry University in the United Kingdom, a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance from the University of Professional Studies, and a certificate in secretaryship and administration from the Government Secretarial School.



Hajia Fatahiya is an epitome of excellence, competence, and leadership. Her legacy stands out as a great inspiration to everyone, and it is an honor to know such an exceptional woman.







