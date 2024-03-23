Meet Ghana's first female professional photographer

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

In a world where capturing moments was an art form, Felicia Ewuraesi Gyasiwa Abban stood as a pioneer, etching her name into Ghana's rich tapestry of history with her lens.



Born on April 19 1936, to Joe E. Ansah and Theresa Yankey in Swedru, her journey to becoming an iconic figure in photography was as remarkable as the images she created.



From a tender age of 14, Felicia found herself drawn to her father's craft.



Joe E. Ansah, a renowned photographer, recognized her budding interest and encouraged her to delve deeper into the world of photography.



Under his guidance, she honed her skills, mastering the intricacies of composition, exposure, and the nuances of developing and printing negatives.



At 18, Felicia embarked on a new chapter of her life as she married Richard Bonso Abban, an entrepreneur and textile designer.



Relocating to Accra, she opened her own studio, christened Quality Art Studio, in 1955. With this bold step, she earned the esteemed title of "Ghana's first female professional photographer."



Her portfolio boasted a myriad of subjects, from the dignitaries graced by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to the innocence captured in the smiles of newborns.



One of her distinguishing trademarks was her penchant for self-portraits. Before attending high-profile events, Felicia would capture herself in poised elegance, a reflection of her confidence and grace.



These self-portraits not only showcased her skill but also served as an invitation to prospective clients, beckoning them to experience her artistry.



Beyond her own achievements, Felicia was a beacon of empowerment for aspiring photographers, especially women.



She mentored numerous apprentices, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of artists.



As a founding member and President of the Ghana Union of Professional Photographers (GUPP), she played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of photography in Ghana.



Felicia's legacy extends far beyond her photographs; it resonates in the hearts of those she inspired.



Her family, including prominent creatives like filmmaker Kwaw Ansah and fashion designer Kofi Ansah, attests to her warm and welcoming nature, even amid turbulent times.



