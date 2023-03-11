Meet Erica Ntiamoah Mensah: The youngest female medical doctor in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Erica Maame Abena Pomaa Ntiamoah Mensah was ushered into the medical profession at the young age of 21, making her one of the youngest to attain this fate.



Dr Erica Ntiamoah Mensah is the daughter of Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah founder of CPF Medical Unit.



In a 2021 interview with The Mirror, she stated that her father had a great influence on her career path.



"I grew to appreciate the profession and fell in love with it...I had the passion of helping people in terms of their health which my father introduced me to at a tender age and I would say that has been my greatest motivation for going into medicine," she said.



Young Erica Ntiamoah Mensah after completing her junior high school education at the Ridge Church School enrolled at Achimota School and later to the Accra College of Medicine.



Eric who is considered to be the youngest medical doctor in Ghana described the experience as "fulfilling".



"I’m grateful to God, my parents and the prayers of my grandmother for making this happen. It was so reassuring and fulfilling when I received a message from the eminent paediatric surgeon, Professor Afua Hesse, congratulating me and ushering me into the medical profession," she told The Mirror.



Dr Ntiamoah Mensah who is a proud daughter of the land has had the opportunity to meet Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and other high-profile personalities following her achievements.





