Meet Bernice Preprah, the Ghanaian woman making affordable luxury homes out of containers

General News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians living abroad have over the past few years been returning to the country to share the experiences, they have acquired; a welcomed trend needed for Ghana’s development.



One of such persons, is Bernice Preprah, a Ghanaian woman who has brought her expertise in turning cargo containers into affordable luxury houses to Ghana.



Bernice Preprah is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ArchiDesign Concepts, a company she started in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, which develops architectural designs for residential, hospitality, and corporate, by infusing traditional and modern styles.



Speaking in an interview on Zionfelix TV, the CEO of ArchiDesign Concept said that she decided to start her own business in interior designing after working in the corporate world in New York, USA for over a decade.



She said that she was encouraged by her husband to develop a career in interior design and real estate because of her love for them.



She explained that she is basically into designing, space planning and outfitting a space and that the turning of containers into homes is just a tiny part of her business which helps provide affordable housing to people.



“Container is just a side thing that we do because it is quick, it’s easy to do. It doesn’t cost a lot of money…. You can get very creative with them very quickly.



“You can do a whole container in a month, you don’t have to worry about foundation and stuff like that; so, it makes it very easy,” she said.



Bernice Preprah said that she decided to bring her expertise back home, after 26 years, when her son one day told her he is not willing to travel to Ghana because she does not.



“Actually, it was my son that made me decide to do this… he went to medical school and he was supposed to go and do some medical work in rural areas and I asked him to come to Ghana. And he said no.



“I asked why and he said, 'you don’t want to go to Ghana, why should I?'. And this kind of bothered me a little bit because both his father and I are Ghanaians,” she narrated.



Watch the interview plus a tour of one of Bernice Preprah’s designed homes in the video below:







BAI/WA



