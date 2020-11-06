Health News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Medifem Hospital

Medifem signs up NSMQ finalists for healthcare sponsorship

NSMQ team with Medifem Hospital CEO Dr. Richard Banful (middle)

As part of the sponsorship for the National Science & Maths Quiz, finalists of this year’s edition are going to enjoy primary healthcare coverage for the next one year, thanks to the Medifem Multi-Specialist Hospital & Fertility Centre.

This means contestants from the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School can report to the Multi-Specialist centre to access a range of primary healthcare services from now till the end of next year’s edition of the Quiz competition.



Some of the finalists comprising contestants of Presbyterian Boys’ SHS, Legon and Adisadel College reported to the Westlands premises of the healthcare provider to undertake registration processes that will enable them utilize the sponsorship package.



In a brief interaction with the contestants, Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, Dr. Richard Banful urged them to venture into further studies that will make them contribute to innovation in sciences. Dr. Banful advised them not to feel complacent but maximize the exposure and opportunities the competition has offered them to build successful careers that impact Ghana and the world as a whole.



“After this Competition what next for you? You need to make good use of this exposure and opportunities. You need to work even harder and pursue courses in the sciences, especially in I.T, Health Sciences, Engineering and others that will make you not only highly qualified in your fields but innovators that will be coming up with solutions to many of the problems confronting us. If you go into the health sciences, you are always welcome to have an experience here at Medifem. We are proud to be associated with you all.” Dr Banful remarked.



The National Science & Maths Quiz, the longest-running independent production on television in Ghana, started in 1993 with the aim of promoting the study of the sciences and mathematics, while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.



The programme is very popular with not only its main target group-Senior High School students- but also with parents and especially with former students (old boys and girls), who take great pride in the performance of their schools.

Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Legon won this year’s edition which happened to be their 6th title after beating two-time champions Opoku Ware School and one-time winners Adisadel College at the Grand Finale held at the University of Ghana.



In 2018, Medifem Hospital became the official healthcare partner of the competition providing healthcare cover to the competing students, teachers and production crew during the one-month period wherein the competition takes place in Accra. This forms part of initiatives to underline the hospital’s commitment to social responsibility especially in the educational sector

