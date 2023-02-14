Medical doctor joins Kintampo North NDC parliamentary race

Politics of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: Dr Amanfo Bediatuo, Contributor

A psychiatrist specialist at Pantang Hospital, Dr Yennusom Maalug, has declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Kintampo North Constituency in the Bono East Region.



According to him, he will pick nomination forms and file to join the race in the upcoming primaries in the month of May .



Dr Maalug, who is also a lecturer at the Mental Health Department of the College of Health and Well-Being, Kintampo, said he has spent over 22 years of his life with the people of Kintampo North and know the development challenges facing them.



The Psychiatrist Specialist will face tough contest at the primaries with the incumbent MP, Joseph Kwame Kumah popularly known as Jakala, and three others who have also laced their boots for the primaries.



He told EXPREASNEWSGHANA, that he has been a strong member of the NDC in Kintampo North and his contribution to the party in the constituency is not in doubts.



Dr Maalug asserted that although he is going into the race with an incumbent MP and three other party stalwarts, he was poised to win the primaries to retain the seat for NDC.



"Kintampo town is where I have lived over the last 22 years. "Staying in Grumaline, a suburb of Kintampo since 2001 as a teenager. I stayed in Kintampo during vacations whilst in Medical school.



"I eventually worked at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital immediately after Medical School. I now teach at the Mental Health Department of the College of Health and Well-Being, Kintampo," the Psychiatrist Specialist recounted.



He noted that, even though Kintampo North Constituency is blessed with so much investment potentials, not much has been done to improve the living conditions of the people.



He said he is joining the contest because the people of Grumaline, a suburb of Kintampo where he lives, have approached him to come and contest to represent Kintampo North in parliament. Express News checks from some party faithfuls in Kintampo North Constituency confirmed that the youth are eagerly waiting to see Dr. Maalug on the ballot for the 2024 general elections as they believe that he is the Man for the Job.



Recounting some of his contribution to the NDC, Dr Maalug said sometime in 2022, he organized a unity get-together party for the Grumaline electoral area to commend them for their hard work for the NDC and to motivate them to continue to work to ensure the Party win massively in the 2024 general elections.



Prior to the 2020 general election, the Medical doctor said he supported some of the NDC branches during the voter registration exercises.



He also provided new branded NDC Polo-shirt, among other logistics to some party branch executives.



He however assured of more support and resources to the branches, adding that the 2024 election is a crucial one of which the party should fill in a candidate who can retain the seat and maximise the presidential votes to enable the NDC recapture power.



He therefore appealed to the delegates to give him the nod to lead NDC in the constituency primaries to promote peace, health, education, sanitation and unify the party.



The Kintampo parliamentary seat is currently occupied by Mr. Joseph Kwame Kumah, on the ticket of the NDC. He took over power from Mr. Kwesi Etu-Bonde who voluntarily did not contest in the NDC primaries in 2019.



Brief Profile



DR Yennusom Maalug

is a Member of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS).



He has an interest in addiction Psychiatry and Public Health.



He has a passion to get things done and has done so, successfully in various leadership roles he has occupied.



He is also a Part-time lecturer at Accra college of Medicine, Accra; the Mental health department, College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo, and Radford University College, East Legon, Accra. He was also a part-time Lecturer at the University for Development Studies Medical School from 2017 till 2020.



His hobbies are playing table tennis, reading novels, watching football and discussing international politics.



Dr. Yennusom Maalug is currently the Organising Secretary of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana (PAG); the Organizer of the National Association of Public Health Students, University of Ghana Chapter (NAPHS-UG); and also the Chief Executive Officer of the Health Project located in the Madina, Accra.