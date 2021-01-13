General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medical and Emergency Unit of 37 Military Hospital to shutdown for fumigation exercise – GAF

The 37 Military Hospital

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says the 37 Military Hospital will next week close down its Medical and Emergency Unit to the public in order to undergo a fumigation exercise.



According to a statement signed and issued by the Director of Public Relations for the GAF, Col. E Aggrey-Quashie, the closure of the unit will take effect from Thursday, January 14 to Thursday February 4, 2021, to allow the exercise to take place.



The GAF explained, “the closure has become necessary to enable the authorities undertake fumigation as a remedy to any infestation of the Unit. It is worth mentioning that measures have been put in place to ensure patients already on admission are not negatively affected.”



“However, the general public is advised to redirect all medical and emergency cases to other health facilities during the period. This is for the guidance and information of the general public,” the statement added.



The GAF however said any inconvenience the closure of the unit might cause to the general public is regrettable.



Read the GAF's statement below:



