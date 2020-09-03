General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: GNA

Media urged to support driver education on car snatching

The Ejisu Divisional Police Command has appealed to the media to support the police in its educational campaign to sensitize drivers on the rising spate of car snatching in the municipality.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Stephen Tane Ngissah, the Divisional Commander, who made the appeal, said the municipality was becoming notorious for car snatching, involving taxis and private vehicles.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Ejisu, he said while the police and the Municipal Assembly were educating the drivers, they would need the support of the media to reach more drivers.



ACP Ngissah said the Division had recorded increases in car snatching involving taxis which were registered between 2018 and 2020.



The incidents, he said, mostly happened on the outskirts of Ejisu where the drivers were forced to hand over their cars to the criminals at gun point.



He said the police were seriously following some leads to arrest the criminals.



He advised taxi drivers to be extra vigilant to avoid falling prey to the criminals in the Ashanti region.



ACP Ngissah appealed to taxi drivers to call the police for assistance when a passenger, who had hired their services intentionally delayed along the journey or asked to be taken to secluded and unknown locations or sites.



He said police intelligence revealed that some of the suspects were women who paid the drivers huge sums of money and advised the drivers not to be persuaded by such baits to fall into trouble.



The Divisional Commander said the police were all out and warned the perpetrators to desist from the act or face the police soon.

