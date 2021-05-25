Media urged to provide educational content to imbibe moral ethics in youth

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Director of Children and Youth Broadcasting Curious mind, Kingsley Obeng-Kyereh has called on media house managers to provide quality educational content that will imbibe good moral ethics in youth.



According to him, some youth in the country had become rebellious due to the kind of movies and advertisements they are exposed to on television.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Obeng-Kyereh indicated that there was so many sociological and socio-psychological experiment which had shown that the impact of television content was immense on children.



He said managers of media houses should take into consideration the importance and sensitivity of electronic media and promote national culture, as well as social and economic programmes that would foster development.



Mr Obeng-Kyereh regretted that some national media houses had become vehicle for spiritualists to advertise their money doubling and other ritual scams to lure the youth and warned operators of media houses to be guided by their conscience.



“Instead of raising money through those things they can show good content to attract advertisers. Good content sells and will have good impact on the youth,” he added.



Ghanaian cultural rites and practices of value, Mr Obeng-Kyereh said, when promoted would encourage the youth to project the rich culture of the country to the outside world.



He further noted that some foreign series popularly called telenovelas was also molding the youth to form unreal characters in life.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National film Authority has called for the ban of unclassified audiovisual contents including telenovelas showed on television, in cinema theatres or in movie screening centres.



The ban was expected to take effect on May 1, 2021.



