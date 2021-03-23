Media trial of my client bad – Lawyer for businessman accused of killing wife laments

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, the lawyer for the businessman standing trial for allegedly murdering his wife has expressed concern over what he believes to be a media trial of his client.



Captain Effah Dartey is unhappy that despite the case being in court, mainstream and social media platforms continue to run commentaries that have the potential of influencing judgment.



He lamented in an interview with GhanaWeb after the court’s sitting on Monday, March 22, 2021, that the hands of his client have been tied as he has no room to share his side of the story.



Captain Effah Dartey maintained the innocence of his client and asked people to be measured with their submissions on the matter.



“The accused person cannot speak. The accused person cannot make a press conference. The accused person cannot do any interview,” Mr Effah Dartey stressed.



“People are using social media. They cannot even substantiate what they’re saying, and just making all manner of comments against my client which is not the best. And you see, we must not forget that in Ghana, anything that happens to somebody can happen to you. So the law must take its cause,” Mr Effah Dartey said.



He also commented on why his client was not in court on the day, questioning why the prosecutor failed to bring the accused businessman to court.



“I’m surprised because it is his right to come to court so that the court would see that this is the man. But I won’t be surprised if he’s not here because of medical reasons.”



Meanwhile, Kwaku Asante, the father of the deceased said he is looking up to God to ensure that justice is delivered on the matter.



“I guess the reason there’s so much support is because domestic violence is condemnable anywhere any day. It shouldn’t happen. And so irrespective of the fact that it is my daughter who is dead, everybody who is concerned, [they are] concerned because that thing has to stop.”







