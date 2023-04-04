Media practitioners embark on tour of JICA's Rainfed Lowland Rice Production project

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

A press Tour has been organized by the Japanese Embassy of Ghana to cover the progress of the Phase II Project for Sustainable Development of Rainfed Lowland Rice Production in the Northern Region.



The media interacted with local staff of the Ministry of Food & Agriculture in the Northern Region as well as the native women who are under training on lowland Rice Production.



The Team was taken through the rice parboiling process to the finished product.



The coordinator for the project Dauda A. Salam, was appreciative to JICA for their continued assistance in sustaining the rice production initiative in the Northern Region, adding "This mainly serves as the livelihood for the rural folks and also as a source of employment for especially widows".



The Sustainable Development Rainfed Lowland Rice Production Phase II project ( TENSUI) was a bilateral Technical Cooperation Project jointly implemented by Ghana's Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) from 2016-2021.



The beneficiaries of this project include the Metropolitan and District Assemblies, Regional Agricultural Department and District Agriculture Department Staff and small-scale rice farmers in the target area of the project.



The overall objective of this project is to increase domestic rice production based on the guidelines developed in Phase I in 35 Metropolitan, Municipal District Assemblies of Ashanti and Northern Regions.