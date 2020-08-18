Regional News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Media must desist from false reportage ahead of 2020 elections - GJA

Dr Roland Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association

Dr Roland Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, has cautioned Ghanaian journalists to abide by the ethics of the profession and avoid intemperate language that could derail the country’s peace ahead of the 2020 polls.



He entreated the media in Ghana to desist from false reportage ahead of the December general elections.



He further urged the media to continue to uphold decorum and circumspection in their reportage, serving as guardians and promoters of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.



“Journalism is not about perpetuating false information to the public or creating unnecessary tension… it is about responsible reporting, involving a well-researched fact to the public devoid of bias or prejudice,” he told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



“We dare not misbehave as journalists in the discharge of our duties or face the wrath of God. If we ‘talk by heart’ on television, radio or any media platform and abuse freedom of speech, God will not bless us with grace.”



Dr Affail Monney said the country had had successful and peaceful elections and it was imperative to sustain that feat for national cohesion and development.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.