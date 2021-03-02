General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Media has constitutional obligation against promoting LGBT - Foh-Amoaning

Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the Coalition

Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has called on the media to desist from ‘jollification’ and ‘gratification’ of activities of so-called Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transgenders (LGBT).



He said the media cannot be neutral on the rising tension over the legalisation of LGBT in Ghana, but has a constitutional duty not to promote their illegal and abominable acts.



Mr Foh-Amoaning was speaking in an interview with the media in Cape Coast on Monday, on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s declaration that same-sex marriage will not be legalised in Ghana under his watch.



President Akufo-Addo said “same-sex marriage will not be legalised in Ghana. It will never happen in my time as President. Let me repeat, it will never happen in my time as President,” he emphasised.



Recently some people believed to be same-sex partners supported allegedly by diplomats of some European countries, opened an office in Accra to offer support to LBGT persons.



Mr Foh-Amoaning said "the media cannot be neutral on this matter because they have a constitutional duty not to promote the illegality being endorsed by some media outlets. We will not allow them to infringe on our laws, culture and tradition with impunity."



He debunked the assertion that LGBT is part of the country’s human rights laws, and explained that, the Constitutional chapter that deals with Fundamental Human Rights and freedom is pretty clear about discrimination against race, colour, sex, and religious matters.



He added: “It never talks about the standard physiology which is normally used for LGBT rights, that is a sexual orientation, we don’t have it in our constitution.”



He explained that the Coalition will put the appropriate petitions before Parliament for the immediate passage of a comprehensive legislation to prohibit that agenda.



