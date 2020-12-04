General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Media being lenient with Akufo-Addo on corruption – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has accused the media of being lenient with the Akufo-Addo government in the area of corruption.



According to the NDC flagbearer, the spotlight and attention the media gave to allegations of corruption during his tenure is missing in the NPP administration



Speaking to Ghone TV Wednesday, Mr Mahama said it appears Ghanaians and the media are numbed to the incidents of corruption under the current administration.



“Let’s use the most scientific means of measuring corruption which is the transparency index– my worst score is better than Akufo-Addo’s best score. That is the most scientific basis. Otherwise, any other thing is hearsay.“



“The media has given him (Akufo-Addo) a free ticket on corruption. I think Ghanaians are now used to corruption under Akufo-Addo and so nothing is shocking anymore”.



Mr. Mahama also said his performance in fighting corruption is unmatched by the NPP administration.



“The easiest way of fighting corruption is by investigating your opponents when you take power which takes no courage to do because they are not members of your party but when you are the President and the people in your party are engaged in corruption and you have the courage to investigate and prosecute them, that is when you are truly fighting the canker”.



He further noted: “Some of the corruption allegations against my administration were throw-factory with some saying I had hotels in Dubai, some also claiming I had ships at the Tokyo Habour and myself and Lordina diverting $100 million World Bank money into our Swiss bank account and all. At the time, we felt that Ghanaians should see through it and there was really no truth in it.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.