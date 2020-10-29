Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Media becoming a problem of our country' - Former NDC Parliamentary Candidate

play videoAlhaji Halidu Haruna, Former NDC Parliamentary candidate, Ablekuma Central Constituency

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Alhaji Halidu Haruna has criticized the media for what he describes as its continuous attempt to protect the current administration.



"Nana Addo promised not to run a family and friends government after he accused then-President John Mahama of doing so, but when he became the President he's done worst," he said.



"Sometimes when the truth is there let us . . . the media is also becoming a problem of this country. Why would the media always try to find a shade to cover the man who lied to the people of this country," he indicated while contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme.







