Media General in 'hot water' over Bawumia cartoon

Media General, the owner of TV3 and its affiliates, has apologized and retracted a controversial cartoon depicting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a Muslim by day and a Christian by night.



The cartoon faced criticism for promoting religious bigotry and intolerance.



The cartoon echoed previous comments made by MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, accusing Dr. Bawumia of being confused about his faith.



Media General, however, faced public backlash for unprofessional conduct and concerns about religious tension.



In response, the media company removed the cartoon from social media and issued an apology to Dr. Bawumia's Communications Head, Nana Akomea on November 15, 2023.



However, calls for a broader apology to the public for fueling religious bigotry persist.



The NPP plans to file a complaint with the National Media Commission, accusing Media General of consistently promoting hate against them without valid reasons.



As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how Media General addresses concerns and whether this incident sparks a broader discussion on religious tolerance and media ethics in Ghana.



