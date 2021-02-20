General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: GNA

Mechanic granted bail for stealing

Moro Karim was arrested by neighbourhood watchdog volunteers

The Nkawie Circuit Court has granted a GHc 30,000.00 bail with two sureties to a 23-year-old motorbike mechanic for stealing and possessing substances suspected to be cannabis.



Moro Karim was arrested by neighbourhood watchdog volunteers at about 0100 hours at Nyinawusu, near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District on September 08, last year, carrying a motorbike.



He pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing but denied possessing the cannabis and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on March 10, this year.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that, the suspect was arrested by the watchdog volunteers and handed over to the Nkawie District Police patrol team, when they spotted him carrying the motorbike at that hour.



He said during interrogation, Karim admitted stealing the motorbike and a search on the bike revealed some dried leaves concealed in a bag which he claimed ownership.



DSP Dalmeida said the dried leaves were sent to the Police Forensic Investigations Department in Accra for testing, and a report confirmed that the leaves were cannabis which weighed 642.18 grams.



He said the suspect was then charged and brought before the court



