Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Mechanic apprentice in court over abduction and defilement

File photo

A 20-year-old mechanic apprentice has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with abduction and defilement.



Simon Martei, allegedly defiled the victim after offering her a malt drink, which put the 13-year-old to sleep.



Martei pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, admitted Martei to bail in the sum of GH 60,000 with three sureties one of whom was to be justified with landed property.



The Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was the victim's biological mother.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said on January 29, this year, at about 1600 hours, the complainant sent the victim to go and buy some provisions for her.



Prosecution said surprisingly to the complainant, the victim never returned home until the following day.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said on January 30, the following day at about 0900 hours, the victim returned, so the complainant asked a neighbour to interview the victim who then disclosed that she visited her boyfriend in the person of the accused who offered her a malt drink.



Prosecution said the victim after taking the malt drink felt asleep and the accused had sex with her throughout the night.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Nungua, where a Police Medical Report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.



He said Martei was arrested and in his cautioned statement, he admitted the offence.



The trial has been adjourned to March 22, 2021, for case Management Conference.