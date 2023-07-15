Mechanic allegedly kills brother over a lady they were dating

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A mechanic has allegedly murdered his brother over a lady they were both dating.



The suspect allegedly cut his brother’s left upper ribs with a grinding machine.



The incident occurred in New Abirem, in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.



The suspect, Awuni Abraham, alias Esereba, is currently on the run.



According to the senior brother of the two retelling the occurrence, the brothers had already battled over an issue and were separated.



Kwadwo, who is now deceased, allegedly invaded his brother’s shop and jumped on him without provocation.



He allegedly assaulted Awuni with a knife and, in his (Awumi’s) defence, attacked him with the grinding machine, which allegedly wounded him in the ribs.



The senior brother claimed that efforts were made to rush Kwadwo to the hospital for medical treatment, which he initially declined.



After collapsing, he was transported to the hospital.



The deceased left behind two children.