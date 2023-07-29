Mechanic accused of causing harm granted bail

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: GNA

A 24-year-old mechanic, who allegedly butchered a labourer at both arms and palm with a jack knife has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



Razak Amon, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and causing harm, pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Oheneba Kuffour admitted the accused person to GH₵50,000.00 bail with two sureties.



It also directed that one of the sureties should be justified.



Meanwhile, his accomplices, one Agbo and Tawia, who were also charged with the same offences, were currently at large.



The case has been adjourned to September 4, 2023.



The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector John Gohoho were that the complainant was a labourer and resided at Niagara Hotel, while the accused person was a resident of Ice-Company, Osu.



The prosecution said on June 29, 2023, at about 0730 hours, the complainant was sent on an errand by a client, who was lodging at the Niagara Hotel to purchase soft drinks for him.



It said the complainant upon reaching Danquah roundabout was confronted by Agbo and engaged him with an ongoing conversation which brought a misunderstanding between them.



The prosecution said “the suspect picked and broke a bottle to stab the complainant.



In retaliation, the complainant also picked a bottle and broke some, but they were separated in the process.”



It said the complainant left the scene and headed towards the said Hotel.



The prosecution said upon reaching the hotel, the accused person together with Agbo and Tawiah laid ambush in front of the hotel waiting for the complainant, while they concealed their implements.



It said Agbo left the scene after being separated from the complainant, went to Osu beach and mobilized the accused person and supported Tawiah with their respective implements.



“Suspect Agbo wielded a machete, the accused person wielding a jack knife and Tawiah wielding a pair of scissors and headed towards the Niagara Hotel to wait for the complainant,” the prosecution said.



It said Agbo upon seeing the complainant and without hesitation, pounced on him and butchered him at both arms and palm.



The prosecution said the accused person and Tawiah with their respective weapons also pounced on the complainant and stabbed him as well.



It said the complainant fell and went unconscious amidst bleeding profusely.



The prosecution said the accused person, together with Agbo and Tawiah after perpetrating the act, threw the machete, jackknife and scissors away and bolted leaving the complainant on the floor.



It said after a while, the complainant regained consciousness and started running after the accused person and his accomplices from the Niagara Hotel to Breakfast to Breakfast, a restaurant where he chanced on the accused person and held onto him.



The prosecution said with the help of a passer-by, the accused person was arrested and taken to the Cantonment Police Station for assistance.



It said the complainant was issued with a police medical report form and was subsequently rushed to the police hospital for treatment considering the degree of the injury he had sustained.



The prosecution said the accused person was however transferred to the Osu Police Station where an official report was filed, and he was handed over for further investigation.