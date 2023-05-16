McDan buys new customized private jet

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

For the rich and powerful, collectables and acquiring fancy things certainly add up to the list of their wealth and assets.



But one of Ghana’s wealthiest businessmen, Dr. Daniel McKorley, who is also Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, is not one known to often flaunt his wealth around, but recently, he has added a new private jet to his existing fleet, under his McDan Aviation entity.



In a viral photo sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the aeroplane which looks customized, is seen parked at the Kotoka International Airport.



The image further showed the earlier plane acquired by the McDan boss also parked on one side of the newly-acquired one.



