McCarthy Hill south resident laments flood in the area

General News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: Reagan Michael Fianko, Contributor

The residents of the McCarthy Hill south area, Panbros embankment, Menskrom, Salvation, Wiaboman and others have expressed their frustration concerning perennial flooding in the area.



Speaking on behalf of the residents, assembly member for McCarthy Hill south area, Clement Adjei said the situation has been exacerbated by one Robert Tang of VVIP motors.



According to Clement Adjei the Chinese businessman has almost blocked Baale river and when confronted he surprisingly sent NADMO officials to meet them at Weija Gbawe assembly.



"Robert Tang sent Nadmo officials one Yartey and Abu Ramandan and, Sarkin Abubakar and myself met municipal chief executive, Patrick Kumor in his office last year," hon Adjei lamented.



Every signpost erected by the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) has been pulled down by the Chinese businessman and Weija Gbawe assembly led by hon Patrick Kumor is virtually nothing for the residents.



They did put proper drainage system in place before construction. A couple of months ago they emptied their waste material in the rainy season to the Panbros yard which affected their business.