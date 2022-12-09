Mayor of Accra inspects ongoing construction of Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools

Regional News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has inspected the progress of work on the construction of a 3-storey 18-unit classroom for the Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools in Accra.



The new classroom blocks would be fully furnished with ancillary facilities including Science laboratories, computer laboratories, staff common room, offices and horticulture flowering as well as a playing area.



The Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools was established in 1906 and comprise three basic schools namely Independence Avenue 1 and 2 as well as Bishop Boys/Mixed Primary.



The school which is one of the oldest public primary schools in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra with a total population of 778 pupils had been in a deplorable state for some time hence the construction of the new facility.



Speaking to the media after the inspection, the Mayor of Accra said the project when completed would go a long way to enhance the quality of teaching and learning and increase school contact hours between teachers and pupils reiterating the Assembly's commitment to providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



She noted that the project was expected to be completed in March 2023 barring any unforeseen challenges adding that the Assembly was committed to making it see the light of day with the educational needs of the students in mind.



The AMA boss who was impressed with the work done so far highlighted the importance of the school to the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra citing its historical aesthetics.







She used the opportunity to urge the management of the school to ensure that they uphold a high-maintenance culture when the project was completed.



The consultant to the project assured the Mayor and her entourage of quality work stressing that he would not entertain any shoddy work.





