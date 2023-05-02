Mayor Sackey leads massive clean-up exercise at Agbogbloshie Market to improve sanitation

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA) has organized a clean-up exercise at the Agbogbloshie Market.



The exercise which began in the early hours of Friday 28th April 2023 forms part of planned activities to decongest, and ease traffic on the 2.5km road as well as improve the sanitation situation in the market and its environs.



The exercise supported by personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, focused on desilting and removal of solid waste mostly single-use plastics from the road drains as well as the cleaning of the market.



Speaking to the media, Chief Executive of the AMA, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey who led the sanitation team warned traders to desist from selling at the peripherals of the road reiterating that defaulters found culpable of the directive would be fined and their goods seized to serve as a deterrent.



Mayor Sackey disclosed that the Assembly have been taking inventory of sheds within the market and would not hesitate to relocate abandoned shed to traders who were ready to do business in them.



She also cautioned the public who purchase from these traders to shun the act as it contributes to the congestion on the road and the pollution of the drains with residues.



She directed members of the public who park their goods on the streets in search of vehicles to avoid the practice.



In an interaction with some members of the Ghana Porters Union Association on the issue of poor sanitation in the market, the Mayor assured that measures were being put in place to secure additional skip containers to position at vantage points within the market to accommodate the waste.