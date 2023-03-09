Mayor Sackey, Assembly members inspect 10 mechanised borehole projects in Accra

Regional News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has paid a working visit to some electoral areas in the metropolis to inspect the progress of work on the construction of mechanized boreholes to improve access to safe drinking water.



The places visited include, Mamprobi, New Mamprobi, Korle Gonno, Mudor and Kinka electoral areas.



Speaking to the media, Mayor Sackey disclosed that the boreholes which were being constructed with support from the Ga Mantse and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints were expected to improve water supply in the above-mentioned electoral areas.



The Mayor who was accompanied by the Presiding Member of the AMA, Hon Alfred Adjei, and some Assembly members as well as officials from the Assembly pointed out that as a basic necessity water remained essential to human life and was satisfied with the progress of work on the projects.



"The Government’s vision to extend safe and potable water supply to all parts of the country is yielding positive results and I want to use this opportunity to thank the Ga Mantse for initiating the projects to complement the government's efforts to provide portable and safe water for all citizens.



She assured all beneficiary residents and stakeholders that the projects, when completed would end the perennial drought of water in the community and its environs.



She also entreated them to adopt a good maintenance culture when those projects are completed in order to serve them for a longer period of time and also ensure value for money adding that their positive attitude towards the project would open doors for new developmental projects in their communities.



"Make it your priority to protect these boreholes when they are completed. Take good care of each one of them. A positive attitude is key," she said.