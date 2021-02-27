General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

May the curse of God be on anyone who supports homosexuality - Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha is strongly against the LGBTQ+ community

Outspoken man of God, Prophet Kumchacha has called on stakeholders to rise up against homosexuality.



According to Kumchacha, anyone who seconds the legalisation of LGBT will face the wrath of God.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9fm, Kumchacha said the curse of God will be on anyone who supports and will push the LGBT agenda.



Kumchacha stated emphatically that homosexuality is against “the principles of God and those involved in the act will end up in hellfire.



“Any Minister of state, King, Pastor or Ghanaian who will second the legalization of homosexuality will face the curse of God on their lives” he said.



He further advised the government to stand on its feet and say no to homosexuality.



Close to 30 countries have legalized homosexuality with South Africa the only African country among these countries.



