‘May the Lord guide our journey ahead’ - Ablakwa prays as Bagbin accepts his resignation

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed his profound gratitude to Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, for accepting his resignation letter from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



The North Tongu MP, in his resignation letter to the Speaker of Parliament, stated that he was taking such a decision “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



Okudzeto Ablakwa’s decision to step down comes on the heels of the Minority caucus joining the Majority to approve the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister by consensus.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle,” Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote.



In a post on his social media pages later, the MP wrote, “Concluded a fruitful and frank meeting with Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin a while ago.



“I am enormously grateful to him for accepting my resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



“May, the Good Lord, show us mercy & guide our steps in the journey ahead.”



Meanwhile, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has, in a press statement, urged calm among the rank and file of the NDC following the recent happenings.



In a press release dated March 31, the NDC assured members of their party that “the matters that have provoked public commentary have been dealt with in a manner that will promote and strengthen the cohesion of the party and all its organs”.



