May posterity judge you - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah reacts to Akufo-Addo's delay in signing anti-gay bill

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah cannot fathom why the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is dilly-dallying with the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The bill, which upholds Ghanaian family values and right human sex orientation, has been passed by Parliament prohibiting homosexual activities in Ghana.



The bill prescribes a minimum sentence of six months to 5 years imprisonment for any person involved in the promotion, advocacy, and/or practices of the LGBTQ+ community.



However, the bill has not yet become law as it awaits the president's assent.



Many Ghanaians, including Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance lecturer at the Central University, have called on the President to sign the bill, while the international community, on the other hand, advises him not to assent to it, describing the bill as inhumane and a danger to LGBTQ+ people.



In response, the president has admonished Parliament not to transmit the bill for his assent, citing Supreme Court cases challenging its constitutionality.



Touching briefly on the president's attitude and reaction to the bill, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah, on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" issued a stern caution to Nana Akufo-Addo.



"Whether the President will sign or not, may posterity judge him," he accentuated.



Watch video below:



