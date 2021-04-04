May God spare us any disease affecting Mahama's stable economy in Akufo-Addo's hands - Alhaji Sinare

Politics of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: JAPHET 1 TV, Contributor

The National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, has expressed his heartfelt Easter Message to all Christians across the world, more particularly the rank and file of the NDC.



In his Sunday, April 3, 2021, Facebook post, the former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia wished every sympathizer of the NDC, a very ruminative and tranquil Easter break whilst praying to come out of the poor governance being witnessing under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024.



"I wish every sympathizer of my Party, National Democratic Congress, Home and abroad a very ruminative and tranquil Easter break, and may we come out of it with a resurrected commitment to continue to Re-assembling our dear Country irrespective of the poor governance we are witnessing under President Nana Addo", he said.



He as well pleaded with the Lord Almighty to spare us of any deadly diseases affecting the Stable Economy under President Mahama.



"I hope that during this period, we will plead with Our Maker to take away all deadly diseases Including the Novel Covid-19 and indeed diseases affecting our Stable Economy under President Mahama.", he emphasized.



Alhaji also cautioned the entire membership of the NDC to be careful on our highways as life is so precious.



Christians Worldwide are recognizing the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and I wish every sympathizer of my Party, National Democratic Congress, Home and abroad a very ruminative and tranquil Easter break, and may we come out of it with a resurrected commitment to continue to Re-assembling our dear Country irrespective of the poor governance we are witnessing under President Nana Addo.



I hope that during this period, we will plead with Our Maker to take away all deadly diseases Including the Novel Covid-19 and indeed diseases affecting our Stable Economy under President Mahama.



As we commute on our roads and highways, we must not forget that every life is important and I would want to appeal to you all my believers and Supporters, Members of my political Party,(NDC), and Ghana At large that whiles we are celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ amidst the Novel Covid-19 and in the needy Economy Under President Nana Addo, let's be careful because We Only Live Once (WOLO), there is more work after the celebration and there is a brighter future for Ghana in the next Government of NDC.



