'May God be the judge' – Rev. Boakye’s widow to step daughters for omitting her from biography

General News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Mrs Anthony Boakye (Yaa Asantewaa), the estranged wife of the founder and leader of Resurrection New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has expressed disappointment about the biography read at her late husband’s funeral.



For a biography that was silent about her marriage to the late pastor at his funeral, Mrs Boakye has asked God to bring judgement on the two daughters of her late husband.



“I am also speaking through this medium, I know that my two daughters are also females. If whatever they said yesterday was the truth may God be the judge and if it is not the truth may God use them for appeasement…



“I have witnesses to testify how I’ve suffered before. Being females who have stood to perpetuate this sacrilege to disgrace Reverend Anthony to the whole world claiming that their father never got married [again], I leave it to God. May the judgment of God manifest in exactly a year for the world to see,” she told her congregation during a church service.



The funeral of Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was held last weekend despite an attempt by Mrs Boakye to stop it with a High Court injunction.



The family disregarded the court order and went ahead with the ceremony which was graced by several dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other members of the political class.



His tribute as read by his two daughters mentioned his marriage to their late mother but was however silent on his marriage to their stepmother.



While expressing her grievance about the development, Mrs Boakye who was stopped by her husband’s family from observing the widowhood rites said she will wear her marriage ring for a year as a show of her love for her late husband.



“I’ve said it already, I am saying goodbye to my husband with my ring on. I am going to wear the ring for a year, I won’t take it off because I love him,” she stated.







