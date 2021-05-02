May Day: Over 200 students trained in Peace and Security

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Sadiq Adu-Twum, Contributor

The Directorate of Education and Training of The United Nations Youth Association Ghana together with the Amann Centre for Democracy, Security and Counter-Terrorism in a special May Day celebration have trained over 200 students drawn from the Kwanyako Senior High Technical School in the Agona East District in the Central region.



The Director of Education Adu-Twum Sadiq for the UNYA-GH said the sensitization training program forms part of the overall strategy and contribution of the organisation to equip the youth with peace, security and leadership skills so that they can participate in the decision-making process as enshrined in the United Nations Resolution 2250 adopted in 2015.



He further indicated that, the UNSCR 2250 deals with the topic of the youth from an international peace and security perspectives through; participation, protection, prevention, partnership and disengagement and reintegration of the youth to fully contribute to the global peace agenda.



The world is currently in turmoil and Ghana is not an exception with the experience of protracted communal conflict stemming from Land, Chieftaincy and election-related violence in some parts of the country, the youth cannot be left out in the equation but rather to be equipped with the requisite knowledge in peace and security to become agents for peace rather than conflict he said.



Ms. Adeline Baidoo the deputy director of education for the UNYA-GH and a tutor, also admonished the students to take their studies serious, follow their passion and aspire to greater heights in life.



She further said, in life, one needs to be humble and respectful and charged the students to be obedient and prayerful in everything they do.



The students were taking through peacebuilding strategies, countering-violent extremism and terrorism as well as leadership.



The Director of Education and Training (UNYA-GH) who was the special guest of honour spoke on the theme: discovering, developing and deploying generational leaders. Some of the students were honoured with books and Chocho products for their exemplary leadership skills during the sensitization training seminar.



Ms. Shirley Nyamekye a tutor with Kwastech who spoke on behalf of the headmistress thanked the United Nations Youth Association Ghana and Amann Centre for Democracy, Security and Counter-Terrorism-Africa for such a wonderful and educative program at a time where our communities are faced with a lot of violent crimes involving the youth, and appeal to the organizers to come back to Kwanyako Senior High Technical School to engage students the more.