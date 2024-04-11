May Allah inspire you with ideas for positive impact - Chief Imam’s prayer to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia on Eid ul-Fitr

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has prayed for Allah to bless President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with ideas that will cause positive change in the country.



In his prayer at the national observation of the Eid ul-Fitr in Accra, at the Black Star Square on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the National Chief Imam prayed for Allah to protect the president and his vice.



“I therefore pray for God to protect you and your vice president for God’s protection. May your desires, vision, aspirations and objectives come to fruition. May God inspire you with ideas and policies which bring so much benefit to the citizens of the country,” the National Chief Imam said.



He also asked Allah to continue to allow Ghana enjoy the peace and tranquillity it has had over the years.



“May God help the vice president and indeed you the president. Our country is endowed by God with peace and may God continue to give us peace,” he said.



With a few months to end their term in office, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu called on Allah to grant the first and second gentlemen of the land ideas and visions that will transform citizens' lives.



“Your Excellency the President and vice, I pray that may God increase you in good health. May you be inspired even with the little time left in office with the best ideas which will translate into a positive impact on our country,” the National Chief Imam said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the second lady, Samira Bawumia and a host of other dignitaries attended this year’s National Eid ul-Fitr prayers.



