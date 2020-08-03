General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

May Allah give you good luck and success – Chief Imam blesses GUM Flagbearer

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has showered his blessings on the flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Dr Christian Kwabena Andrews as the party gears up for the 2020 general elections.



Sheikh Sharubutu asked Allah to bless the flagbearer of the party and wished him good luck in his endeavours.



He made the remarks when Rev. Kwabena Andrews together with some officers of the GUM paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra on Friday to mark the Eid al-Adha celebrations



“May Allah give you experience of life and raise you up. May Allah give you good luck and success,” the Chief Imam said, after which he prayed for the delegation.



The party, as part of the visit, presented 30 bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil to the Chief Imam to support his generous duties as Muslims globally observed the special day.



Presenting the items, Rev. Dr Kwabena Andrews said the gesture signified the extent to which the party had the welfare of the Islamic community at heart.



He said the party appreciated the significance of the Eid al-Adha celebrations and the blessings that come with it, hence its decision to support the Chief Imam “on such an important day.”



“We decided to donate these bags of rice and the oil to the National Chief Imam and his officers to take care of his visitors as you mark this important day on the Islamic calendar. The Chief Imam alone cannot do it all so we have to support him,” he said.



“We wish him (Chief Imam) well and we know definitely that God is going to bless us all to continue to do more next year,” he added.



Rev. Dr Kwabena Andrews touted the generous nature of Muslims toward the needy and the less privileged and urged Christians to emulate same to invoke the blessings of God and offer relief to the destitute.



“During the time of Abraham, Ishmael and Isaac came to their father. They built their homes at the roadside and they opened two doors for those who would pass by to come and eat. That is the habit of Muslims and I am praying that Christians will learn from Muslims. That is the way to serve God,” he said.



The Ghana Union Movement is seeking to wrest power from the ruling New Patriotic Party in the December 7 presidential elections, assuring that it will work to advance the development of the country when given the mandate.



The party has among other assurances, promised to revive all the defunct factories constructed by Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and embark on a massive industrialisation agenda that will offer sustainable jobs to the youth and enhance the country’s growth.

