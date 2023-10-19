Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be honoured as Akufo-Addo’s most dynamic minister in November

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is set to receive an award as the “most dynamic Minister” in the Akufo-Addo Administration.



The award to be conferred on Dr. Prempeh by the Education and Management Training Foundation (EDMAT Foundation) on November 4, 2023, is in recognition of his outstanding performance and leadership in the two ministries he has been in charge of under the current government.



In a statement signed by the Executive Director of the EDMAT Foundation, Dr Robert Okyne, the foundation acknowledged the brilliant performance of the Minister, leading the implementation of the novel Free Senior High School Policy.



“Indeed, we saw your massive transformation of the education sector with robust revitalization of education policies, among others,” the statement said.



The statement continued “In your current position as Energy Minister, we have followed closely the successes being chalked by Dr Prempeh.



“We are sure the President and in fact, Ghanaians are seeing you as the most dynamic Minister.



“You are the bulldozer and Mender.”



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, it may be recalled, was also in July this year honoured by the University of Cape Coast through the conferment of a Doctor of Educational Leadership Degree for his outstanding performance during his time as Minister for Education. This was after UEW and UPSA conferred similar ones on him.



He was also named the Best Minister in 2019 and 2022 and also honoured by the Civil Service for his outstanding leadership.