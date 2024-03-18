Matthew Opoku Prempeh named Exemplary Public Servant of the Year

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been named Exemplary Public Servant of the Year.



This was during the Corporate Excellence Awards held on Friday, March 15, 2024.



The award was on the theme, “Honouring Visionary Leadership in Corporate Excellence,” and was in recognition of the energy minister’s outstanding performance as a minister in the year under review.



“Dr. Opoku Prempeh has received a number of awards and so one would ask, why add more? The question too is who else but Dr. Prempeh?” the Founder and CEO of Corporate Excellence Awards, Abeiku Sam Bilson, said.



This award adds to the many recognitions Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has received in recognition of his sterling performance as a public official.



The award was received on the minister’s behalf by the Director PPBME of the Ministry of Energy, Isaac N. Biney.



