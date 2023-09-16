Matrimonial case: Court official who leaked Tony Lithur, Nana Oye docs sacked

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

It has emerged from the corridors of the judiciary that, a staff of the Service who was said to have leaked the matrimonial documents involving veteran lawyer, Tony Lithur and former wife Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has been sacked from the service.



This was after investigations by the service pointed to the fact that the said staff violated the service’s code of conduct to ensure confidentiality of cases such as matrimonial case.



In 2018, news went viral of a matrimonial case initiated by the astute lawyer against the former Minister for Gender, Children and social protection.



Richard Baidoo, the Director of Human Resources, at the Judicial Service who addressing judicial staff durbar in Cape Coast on code of conduct of the service said upon investigations, the said staff was dismissed.



Nana Oye, a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in 2020, dropped the name of her former husband 'Lithur' and reverted to using her maiden name, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo in the wake of their divorce proceedings.



Nana Oye Bampoe Addo thus become her legal name while all other documents bearing her marital name remained valid.



Her social media handles, which previously bore Nana Oye Lithur, also changed to Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.



News of the couple’s divorce proceedings was published by some portals in 2018.



Then legal practitioner Tony Lithur had filed for divorce against Nana Oye, who had been his wife of 25 years.