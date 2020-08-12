Regional News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mathias Hospital suspends services to Kojo Boffour residents over attack on staff

The St Mathias Catholic Hospital in Yeji

Correspondence from Bono Region:



Management of the St Mathias Catholic Hospital in Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East region has suspended services to residents of Kojo Boffour, a suburb of Yeji.



The hospital says it has with immediate effect suspended non-emergency and mortuary services to the Kojo Boffour township.



The decision by management comes after some residents from the area stormed the hospital and forcefully removed the remains of a person suspected to have died of COVID-19 from the morgue on Friday, August 7, 2020.



The angry residents also attacked some staff of the hospital who have been left traumatised by the attack.



A management member of the hospital, Revered Father Kojo Adjei Boadu who confirmed the news to Ghanaweb revealed that they have taken the decision to crack down on lawless that has often been meted out to the staff of the hospital.



He revealed that residents of Kojo Boffour have become noted for such attacks and called for stiffer punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators to deter such occurrences in future.



“Going forward, the Kojo Boffour community located in Yeji in the Pru East District will not be receiving services from the Mathias Hospital. These services are non-emergency services and mortuary services. This has come about because of an incident that took place on Friday.



"There was an issue concerning a body that was brought in here dead. We actually spoke to the family to allow the due process on COVID-19 to be followed but they insisted that they wanted the body. All of a sudden, the youth came around 4:00 pm, beat the security man, and took the body away”.



The St Mathias Catholic Hospital renders services to residents in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal, Pru West District, Pru East District and Savannah Region.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.