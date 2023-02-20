Mathew Nda elected as Jomoro NPP Constituency Chairman

Regional News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

A 56-year-old businessman from Half Assini, Mathew Nda, has been elected as the constituency chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Jomoro of the Western Region.



The Jomoro NPP Constituency Executives election was put on hold due to the parliamentary election petition against the NDC MP for the area, Dorcas Afo-Toffey.



The national executives of the party put the Jomoro election on hold in order to concentrate on the election petition, but unfortunately, the Sekondi High Court ruled in favour of the NDC MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey.



At the end of the keenly contested election held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Mpataba Community Center, Mr. Matthew Nda polled 435 votes to win the chairmanship race by beating his main contenders, Marshall Akainyah, who had 368 votes, Eric Muah, who polled 168 votes, and Francis Adjei, who managed to get 134 votes.



The secretary position went to Moses Andoh from Elubo, who polled 485 votes to beat Thomas Ackatia Kwasi, who polled 349 votes, Emmanuel Amihere, who got 169 votes, and Anthony Annor, who managed to get 79 votes.



Augustine Nwolley polled 433 votes to emerge victorious in the organizer position by beating his main contenders, Bediako Yaw Adams, who polled 304 votes, Andrews Acquah, who polled 179 votes, and Isaac Gyeni, who got 169 votes.



Speaking after the declaration of the results, Mathew Nda expressed his profound appreciation to the delegates for giving him the mandate to steer affairs of the Jomoro NPP for the next four years.



He vowed to unite the party's rank and file in the area in order to reclaim the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for the party in 2024.



He also called on the NPP members to rally behind the newly elected constituency executives and the NPP government.



Jomoro constituency election results



Chairmanship Race



Eric Muah = 168 votes



Francis Adjei = 134 votes



Matthew Nda = 435 votes, Winner



Akainyah Marshall = 368 votes



Rejected = 4 votes



First Vice Chairmanship Race



John Yankey = 262 votes



Samuel Namoah Polley = 268 votes



James Bogolo Forbah = 147 votes



Joseph Armah = 397 votes, Winner



Rejected = 3 votes



Spoiled = 4 votes



Second Vice Chairmanship Race



Cyrus Kwame Wilson = 395 votes, Winner



Assi Kofi John = 150 votes



Ateiku Jackson = 328 votes



Joseph Nyanke = 115 votes



Daniel Kwame Nda = 101 votes



Rejected = 11 votes



Secretary Position

Emmanuel Amihere = 169 votes



Kwasi Akatia Thomas = 349 votes



Anthony Annor = 79 votes



Moses Andoh = 485 votes, Winner





Assistant Secretary Position



Paul Ackah = 215 votes



Francis Tando = 405 votes, Winner



Alex Muah = 177 votes



Joseph N. Blay = 293 votes



Rejected = 6 votes



Women's Organizer



Issifu Tasala = 657 votes, Winner



Felicia Rock Ndede = 288 votes



Gloria Arthur = 77 votes



Mary Ackah Mensah = 58 votes



Spoiled = 12 votes



Organizer



Augustine K. Nwolley = 433 votes, Winner



Gyeni Isaac = 169 votes



Andrews Acquah = 179 votes



Bediako Yaw Adams = 304 votes



Rejected = 4 votes



Spoiled = 1 vote



Youth Organizer



Moses Kwofie = 292 votes



Patrick Kpolley = 335 votes



Annor Kwasi Patrick = 457 votes, Winner



Spoiled = 5 votes



Treasurer



Benjamin Kwaw Govina = 338 votes



Emmanuel Asuachi Erzoah = 282 votes



Sabina Mensah Forjoe = 453 votes, Winner



Rejected = 14 votes



Nasara Coordinator



Alhaji Ibrahim Nuhu = 399 votes



Alhassan Dramani = 474 votes, Winner



Ekobo Ibrahim Junior = 201 votes



Spoiled = 18 votes