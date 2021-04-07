Maternity ward of Korle Bu not on fire – Management

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has denied reports which suggest that the maternity block of the hospital has been gutted by fire.



There were reports on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that the maternity ward of the hospital had caught fire.



But Mustapha Salifu, the Public Relations Officer of the Korle Bu told Citi New in an interview stated that the reports have no substance.



He explained that it was an air condition in the room which was emitting smoke but the situation was dealt with expeditiously.



Salifu said “It is a false alarm to create panic”.



The hospital in a statement said that the videos of the babies being moved were precautionary and that no part of the hospital has been gutted.



“As a precautionary measure, some of the babies were moved to another wing of the same floor.”



“We wish to state no patient or staff suffered any casualties or injury. Normal operations have resumed after assessment by the Ghana National Fire Service indicated that, there was no further threat of danger to either patients or staff,” the hospital added in the statement.



