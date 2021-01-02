Regional News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: GNA

Maternal deaths reduce at Regional hospital in Sunyani

Pregnant women were advised to attend regular antenatal clinics to protect themselves

Cases of maternal deaths saw a drastic reduction at the Bono Regional hospital in Sunyani with the facility recording only three cases in 2020 compared to 20 cases in 2019.



Mrs. Joval Nyarko-Ababio, the Supervisor at the Antenatal Clinic of the hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) anaemia, eclampsia and sickle cell contributed to most of the deaths.



She, therefore, appealed for monitors, BP apparatus and more doctors, assuring that the facility would not record any maternal death in 2021 if the needs were provided.



Earlier, Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister visited various wards and feted patients on admission.



The Minister supplied the patients with Christmas packages including tin tomatoes, cooking oil, rice, spices, and alcoholic beverages.



Mrs. Kumi-Richardson urged the patients to adhere to advice from health workers and take their drugs to facilitate their healing processes.



Mrs. Vida Tiwaa, the Midwife in-charge of maternity at the hospital said nine babies comprising four boys and five girls were born on December 31, 2020.



As at 12 pm, five babies had been delivered, she said adding that some few pregnant women were also in labour.



Mrs Tiwaa appealed to pregnant women to attend regular antenatal clinics to protect themselves and their unborn babies.

