Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: GNA

Mate smashes driver’s head with bottle over GH¢ 20 debt

File photo

A driver’s mate who smashed the head of another driver with a bottle for failing to pay back a GH¢20.00 debt to him, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Derrick Piansah charged with causing harm pleaded not guilty

He has been remanded into Police custody by the court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei informed the court that the victim is still on admission at the Ghana Police Hospital.



Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant Seth Adodo is a driver and complainant and together with Piansah worked at the Nungua Lorry Station, while both of them live at Nungua.



Prosecution said about two weeks ago, Adodo borrowed GH¢20.00 from the accused but he could not pay back on schedule.



He said on November 18, this year, at about 0530 hours, Piansah met the complainant sitting on a wall at the lorry station and demanded his money.

Prosecution said the complainant told the accused he had no money on him and that he will pay him later.



Mr Agyei said this infuriated the accused who pulled the complainant who was seated on a wall and begun fighting him but they were separated by onlookers.



Prosecution said one Paul Adodo, then pleaded with accused to exercise restraints as he was going to pay the money.



The Prosecution said the complainant then left the scene but on his way the accused followed him up and hit the complainant’s head with a bottle which made him fall down.



The prosecutor said one Philip Kpakpo Annang who was at the scene apprehended the accused and hand handed him over to the Police at Nungua, whilst the complainant was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.



Prosecutions said the accused however admitted the offence in his cautioned statement during investigations.

